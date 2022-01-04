WATCH: Tre Mann and Darius Bazley Out of Health and Safety Protocols

Tre Mann and Darius Bazley are out of health and safety protocols. The two returned to practice today and will be key for the Thunder against the Timberwolves.

Oklahoma City has been able to have two days of practice to prepare for their upcoming game and Coach Wilks said just how valuable it was.

The Thunder will face the Timberwolves back-to-back on Wednesday and be back in Oklahoma City on Friday. Coach Wilks believes these young players will benefit from this experience.

