Skip to main content
    •
    January 4, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Tre Mann and Darius Bazley Out of Health and Safety Protocols

    The Thunder face the Timberwolves back-to-back.
    Author:

    Tre Mann and Darius Bazley are out of health and safety protocols. The two returned to practice today and will be key for the Thunder against the Timberwolves. 

    Oklahoma City has been able to have two days of practice to prepare for their upcoming game and Coach Wilks said just how valuable it was. 

    The Thunder will face the Timberwolves back-to-back on Wednesday and be back in Oklahoma City on Friday. Coach Wilks believes these young players will benefit from this experience.

    Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

    Recommended for You

    Detroit Pistons, OKC Thunder, Darius Bazley, Isaiah Stewart
    Video

    WATCH: Tre Mann and Darius Bazley Out of Health and Safety Protocols

    48 seconds ago
    Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, OKC Thunder, New Orleans Pelicans
    News

    Jeremiah Robinson-Earl or Isaiah Roby: OKC's Versatile Big Man of the Future

    12 minutes ago
    OKC Thunder, New York Knicks, Mitchell Robinson, Aaron Wiggins
    Video

    WATCH: Aaron Wiggins Development Florishes in Starting Lineup

    1 hour ago
    Josh Giddey, Denver Nuggets
    News

    Rebuilding Thunder: On Pace For 30 Wins This Season

    3 hours ago
    Chet Holmgren, 2022 NBA Draft
    News

    NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Land Versatile Two-Way Big

    7 hours ago
    Coby White, Chicago Bulls
    News

    NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Acquire Coby White from Bulls

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_17407543
    Video

    WATCH: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Out of Health and Safety Protocols

    22 hours ago
    Josh Giddey
    News

    Jason Kidd Praises Josh Giddey: 'He's As Good As Advertised'

    Jan 3, 2022