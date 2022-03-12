Skip to main content

WATCH: Tre Mann Injury Update

Coach Daigneault speaks on Ja Morant's recent tear.

Coach Daigneault did give an injury update on rookie guard, Tre Mann. He did practice yesterday, but did tweak the same ankle and did not practice today. He said they re-evaluate Sunday morning before the Thunder faces the Grizzlies.

The last time OKC played against Memphis, Ja Morant was not playing as assertively as he has been as of late. Coach Daigneault did acknowledge the part of Morant's game thats blossomed since their last meeting.

A few players for Oklahoma City have begun to improve with gaining more game minutes. One of them being Vit Krejic. Giving his thoughts on what he's learned about Krejic's game, Coach Daigneault explained how this period has been for Krejic.

