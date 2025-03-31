Minnesota Had a Good Laugh About Pablo Prigioni’s Ejection After Pistons Fight
The Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons played on Sunday and things got violent. Ron Holland II and Isaiah Stewart being involved wasn't a surprise, but at least one member of the Timberwolves who got ejected after the incident may have been.
As the scrum was broken up and the teams were separated the coaches actually kept it going and Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff and Minnesota assistant Pablo Prigioni were both ejected. Donte DiVincenzo and Prigioni were seen having a laugh about their ejections before they headed for the locker room.
They were clearly not the only ones amused by Prigioni's ejection. When Micah Nori was interviewed at halftime he dropped a perfect one-liner about his fellow assistant saying, "I think Pablo will do anything to get out of a halftime interview it seems."
Prigioni has been with the Timberwolves since 2019. You can tell he's well-liked by the amount of laughter everyone shared after he was ejected during a fight.