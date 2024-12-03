Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon Jr.'s Monster Dunk vs. Lakers Had Anthony Edwards Fired Up
The Minnesota Timberwolves emptied the bench during a blowout win against the Los Angeles Lakers, allowing some of their less-experienced players the opportunity to put on a show during the fourth quarter.
Rookie guard Terrence Shannon Jr. did not let the opportunity go to waste.
In the final minute of Monday night's game, with Minnesota holding a 105–80 lead, Shannon showcased his elite athleticism by throwing down a jaw-dropping poster dunk.
Shannon, who blew past an L.A. defender on the perimeter with a clean Shammgod move, assaulted the rim with so much force he couldn't even stick the landing. Anthony Edwards, Mike Conley and the rest of the Timberwolves bench were absolutely loving it, fired up over their young teammate's big moment.
Lakers center Christian Koloko was the unfortunate soul on the receiving end of Shannon's highlight-reel dunk.
Monday marked the fifth appearance of Shannon's career, and he's averaging just 3.8 minutes per game. He made sure to leave his mark on Monday's contest.