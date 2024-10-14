What really happened between Donte DiVincenzo and Rick Brunson?
Donte DiVincenzo's return to Madison Square Garden in a potential NBA Finals preview between the Timberwolves and New York Knicks Sunday night could not have been more intense. It was, after all, a preseason game that featured Karl-Anthony Towns facing his former team and DiVincenzo doing the same.
Where it got awkward was after the game when DiVincenzo and Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson had to be separated after exchanging words. What sparked the issue between DiVincenzo and the father of his best friend, Jalen Brunson?
"Some words. I don’t know fully well what was said,” DiVincenzo told reporters in the locker room. “A lot of people there. But I really have no comment on the situation. I think we’ll both be men and talk about it privately.”
The only audible message from DiVincenzo in the now-viral video (below) is him looking in Rick Brunson's direction and saying, "I was talking to (Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau)."
Jalen Brunson appeared to be the peacekeeper, putting his arm around DiVincenzo — the best man in his wedding — while he jawed with his father.
“My relationship with Jalen, that’s my brother, my best friend,” DiVincenzo explained. “That’s a separate relationship. I said I’ll talk about that privately and figure that out.”
Maybe Rick Brunson was upset with DiVincenzo when DiVincenzo was at the free-throw line and joked to Thibodeau about not being able to finish.
"I didn’t say thanks for the trade. It was about a finish, I was joking with Thibs about not being able to finish,” DiVincenzo said, clarifying his comments that were caught on video and misunderstood. “He was giving me a hard time. I didn’t say anything about the trade, and that was it."
Maybe Rick Brunson was bothered when DiVincenzo shouted, "That's what happens when they let you run the show." DiVincenzo was asked about that comment, and he kept his response vague.
“It was in the general direction [of the Knicks bench],” DiVincenzo said. “Obviously they have me on video saying it. And I’m not there anymore. I play, I’m competitive, I wear my heart on my sleeve and that’s all it was."
"There's absolutely nothing but love from my end to the organization," DiVincenzo added.
DiVincenzo has brought a fresh sense of energy and competitiveness to Minnesota. He had 15 points and seven assists in 27 minutes while playing a starting role in place of Mike Conley, who had the night off. It's unlikely he'll be a starter in the regular season, but no matter what his role is he plans on bringing an edge.
"It's just who I am. I think just going out there to compete and play as hard as I can and make it as easy as possible for the other guys on the court, and I think that is contagious, when you're playing hard and you're willing to run through wall — and then you look around and you have four other guys willing to run through a wall, you can do special things as a team," DiVincenzo said.