Conley, Ingles listed as questionable ahead of Rockets game
Wolves guard Mike Conley could potentially miss his third straight game Tuesday night against the Rockets, as the team has listed the veteran guard as questionable with a sprained big toe on his left foot.
Including Sunday night's 107-105 loss to the Celtics, Conley has missed three games this season. Nickeil Alexander-Walker replaced Conley in the starting lineup twice while Donte DiVincenzo got the start Sunday in Boston.
Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch said Conley was "day-to-day" on Monday, adding, "There's no real update on it right now. Waiting to hear actually, I know he was supposed to seek some medical people today."
In his first start for the Wolves, DiVincenzo finished with 11 points, three rebounds and two assists. However, it was rookie Rob Dillingham who impressed in his increased role Sunday. Dillingham scored a career-high 14 points in 16 minutes of action.
When asked what the Wolves need from Conley's replacements, Finch said, "You know, they've got to make the right play mentality, just to unlock shots for others."
"I think sometimes, you know, the ball is in — of course we want it in Ant's hands early, we want it in Julius' hands early — but they got to still trust the actions of the offense that kind of get everybody else involved. And then they don't come back enough times. So, it just gives us a different look as well," continued Finch.
Veteran Joe ingles also appeared on the Wolves' Monday injury report, listed as questionable with a left soleus strain. The Wolves return to Target Center Tuesday night to take on the 12-6 Rockets. Tip off is set for 7 p.m. CT.