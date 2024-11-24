With Mike Conley out, Donte DiVincenzo will get first Wolves start vs. Celtics
Donte DiVincenzo will get his first start in a Timberwolves uniform.
DiVincenzo is in the starting lineup for Sunday afternoon's game against the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden in Boston. He's starting in place of Mike Conley, who was ruled out before the game due to a great left toe sprain. Conley also missed Thursday's game at the Toronto Raptors, but Nickeil Alexander-Walker started in his place. Alexander-Walker also started when Conley rested on the second half of back-to-back games against the Portland Trail Blazers earlier in the year.
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch told reporters in Boston the decision wasn't about Alexander-Walker.
"It allows us to layer our defensive matchup a little better," Finch said. "Again, we feel like we've got eight starters, so it's not an anti-Nickeil thing. We feel this is what's best for (Sunday's) matchup."
While Alexander-Walker has gotten the starts when Conley has been out, DiVincenzo is often the first player off the bench for the Wolves, typically subbing in for Conley, though that group — DiVincenzo with starters Rudy Gobert, Julius Randle, Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels — itself has only played 37 minutes together with Alexander-Walker and Naz Reid typically checking in shortly after. Sunday's starting lineup has a -5.0 net rating this season in limited action.
That group will get an extended run on Sunday though with DiVincenzo as the primary ball handler, which has been a significant part of his role off the bench this season. He's averaging 9.5 points, 3.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.
The Timberwolves and Celtics tip off at 2:30 p.m. CST in Boston.