Donte DiVincenzo practices for Wolves, but Rudy Gobert, Julius Randle do not
Donte DiVincenzo practiced for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, but Rudy Gobert did not as he continues to battle back spasms. While there was previously optimism both DiVincenzo and Julius Randle could return during this week's road trip, Randle is currently away from the team and back in Minneapolis receiving treatment for his groin injury.
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch told reporters that Gobert just underwent treatment on Wednesday. Gobert has missed the past four games due to the back spasms. He's averaging 11.0 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game this season. There hasn't been a clear timetable set for his return, though it wasn't expected to be a long-term back injury.
DiVincenzo has been sidelined since mid-January with a turf toe issue, but has been ramping up in a return to play. It sounds like he could be back, potentially as soon as Thursday when the Wolves visit the Los Angeles Lakers. He's averaging 11.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game and had entered the starting lineup when he went down.
Randle has been out since late January with a groin injury. Like DiVincenzo, he's also been nearing a return to play but is now away from the team. Whether he can rejoin the group before the road trip wraps up on Sunday against the Phoenix Suns is unclear, but he should be back in action almost anytime now. Randle is the team's second-leading scorer and rebounder at 18.9 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, and he's also one of their top facilitators at 4.5 assists per game.
The Wolves had not released an official injury report as of Wednesday afternoon, but it appears as though both Randle and Gobert will be out for Thursday's game against the Lakers, but it sounds like there's a possibility DiVincenzo could play. The Wolves and Lakers meet for a 9:30 p.m. CT tipoff Thursday night in Los Angeles.