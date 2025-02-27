Edwards, DiVincenzo questionable and Randle, Gobert remain out for Wolves-Lakers
The injury report remains crowded with some of the Wolves' top players before Thursday's matchup with the Lakers. Donte DiVincenzo and Anthony Edwards are officially questionable, while Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle remain out of the lineup.
DiVincenzo participated in practice on Wednesday, as he looks to play in his first game since Jan. 15. He has been dealing with a left big toe sprain and there seems to be some optimism that he could be making his return awfully soon.
Gobert has missed the last four games with back spasms, but Chris Finch told reporters that he just underwent treatment on Wednesday afternoon and will be out of the lineup on Thursday.
There was previous optimism that Randle and DiVincenzo could return to the lineup on this road trip, but Randle is further away in Minneapolis receiving treatment for his groin injury.
Edwards' questionable tag does not seem to be anything serious after he played 36 minutes in the Wolves' miraculous comeback over the Thunder on Monday night.
Minnesota and Los Angeles will tip off at 9:30 p.m. CT on Thursday night at Crypto.com Arena. It will be the Wolves' first game against the new-look Lakers since they've acquired Luka Doncic. Their West Coast road trip will continue on Friday against Utah and Sunday against Phoenix.
Stay up to date on all things Timberwolves by bookmarking Minnesota Timberwolves On SI and subscribing to our YouTube channel.