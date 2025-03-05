Mike Conley out for rest against Hornets, Julius Randle remains questionable
Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Mike Conley has been ruled out for Wednesday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets for a rest day on the second night of a back to back. Center Rudy Gobert also remains out with a back injury.
Forward Julius Randle, who's returned for the last two games after a lengthy injury absence, remains questionable with a groin injury. Both Randle and Conley played in Tuesday night's win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Randle returned for the first time since Jan. 30 from the groin injury on Sunday against the Phoenix Suns and played again Tuesday against the 76ers. In those two games, Randle is averaging 18.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 32 minutes per game.
Gobert remains out and hasn't played since Feb. 12 against the Milwaukee Bucks due to back spasms. Gobert hasn't been expected to miss any significant time, but he still is yet to return since the All-Star break. Gobert is averaging 11.0 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game this season. The good news is Anthony Edwards, who briefly exited Tuesday night's game but returned with his thumb wrapped, was not on the injury report and is good to go against the Hornets.
The Hornets have ruled out Tre Mann (herniated disc), Brandon Miller (wrist), Josh Okogie (hamstring), KJ Simpson (G League) and Grant Williams (ACL). Jusuf Nurkic (back) and Taj Gibson (illness) are probable for the game.
The Wolves at Hornets tip off at 6 p.m. CT Wednesday night in Charlotte, N.C.