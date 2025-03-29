Pistons star Cade Cunningham listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against Wolves
Detroit Pistons star guard Cade Cunningham is doubtful for Sunday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center in Minneapolis due to a left calf contusion. Cunningham has missed their last three games with the injury.
Cunningham is Detroit's leading scorer, averaging 25.7 points per game, which ranks ninth in the NBA, and he also averages 9.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game. Cunningham scored 40 points against the Timberwolves in a Pistons win when the two teams met on Jan. 4. Tobias Harris is also on the injury report for Achilles tendinopathy, but is probable.
Jaden Ivey (fibula fracture) has been ruled out for the Pistons.
For the Timberwolves, Terrence Shannon Jr. (groin) is listed as questionable. Shannon was ruled out ahead of Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Shannon is averaging 4.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game this season.
The Timberwolves have an otherwise clean injury report.
The Wolves and Pistons tip off at 6 p.m. Sunday night at Target Center.