All Timberwolves

Pistons star Cade Cunningham listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against Wolves

Cunningham is Detroit's leading scorer, averaging 25.7 points per game this season.

Nolan O'Hara

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham brings the ball up court against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on March 21, 2025.
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham brings the ball up court against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on March 21, 2025. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Detroit Pistons star guard Cade Cunningham is doubtful for Sunday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center in Minneapolis due to a left calf contusion. Cunningham has missed their last three games with the injury.

Cunningham is Detroit's leading scorer, averaging 25.7 points per game, which ranks ninth in the NBA, and he also averages 9.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game. Cunningham scored 40 points against the Timberwolves in a Pistons win when the two teams met on Jan. 4. Tobias Harris is also on the injury report for Achilles tendinopathy, but is probable.

Jaden Ivey (fibula fracture) has been ruled out for the Pistons.

For the Timberwolves, Terrence Shannon Jr. (groin) is listed as questionable. Shannon was ruled out ahead of Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Shannon is averaging 4.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game this season.

The Timberwolves have an otherwise clean injury report.

The Wolves and Pistons tip off at 6 p.m. Sunday night at Target Center.

Recommended articles

feed

Published
Nolan O'Hara
NOLAN O'HARA

Nolan O'Hara covers all things Minnesota sports, primarily the Timberwolves, for Bring Me The News and Sports Illustrated's On SI network. He previously worked as a copy editor at the St. Paul Pioneer Press and is a graduate of the University of Minnesota's Hubbard School of Journalism. His work has appeared in the Pioneer Press, Ratchet & Wrench magazine, the Minnesota Daily and a number of local newspapers in Minnesota, among other publications.

Home/Minnesota Timberwolves Injuries