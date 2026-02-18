Timberwolves Waive Preseason Standout

One day after bringing back Mike Conley Jr. on a free-agent deal, the Timberwolves are waiving Johnny Juzang, according to a report from Jon Krawczynski.

The Timberwolves are waiving Johnny Juzang. He shot the lights out in the preseason but was never able to crack the rotation. He impressed the Wolves with his work ethic. Now maybe he will get a chance at consistent playing time elsewhere. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) February 18, 2026

Juzang was signed to a two-way contract by the Wolves after a standout preseason, where he averaged 13.8 points per game and made 48.3% of his threes. He appeared in 21 games this regular season, averaging 2.0 points on 42.2% shooting from the field. His season-high was a 10-point performance on New Year's Eve against the Hawks.

Players on two-way contracts are allowed to be active for only 50 NBA games, otherwise the team has to promote them to their 15-man roster. Juzang reached that limit, so Minnesota opted to move on from his contract.

The Timberwolves currently have rookie big man Rocco Zikarsky and forward Enrique Freeman on two-way contracts. Juzang's departure leaves them 14 players currently on standard contracts, and the freedom to sign another player to a two-way contract before the March 4 deadline.

Minnesota will return from the All-Star break on Friday night against the Dallas Mavericks at the Target Center. The game will tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT and it will be broadcast on ESPN.