Warriors' Gary Payton II questionable for Game 1 against Timberwolves
The Golden State Warriors have listed shooting guard Gary Payton II as questionable with an illness for Tuesday night's Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinal series against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Payton missed Game 7 of the Warriors' first-round series against the Houston Rockets due to the illness. He played 62 games for Golden State this season, including 11 starts, averaging 6.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. In six playoff games, Payton is averaging 6.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. Payton is one of Golden State's better perimeter defenders, and if he's healthy, he would project to be a large part of their defense on Anthony Edwards.
Steph Curry is also on the Warriors' injury report, but listed as available. Curry has been dealing with a thumb issue during the playoffs, and he's on the injury report because he'll be wearing a right thumb splint. The thumb issue hasn't seemed to affect Curry thus far in the playoffs as he's averaging 24 points per game on 47% shooting and 39% from 3-point range, all nearly identical to his regular-season averages. He didn't miss time against the Rockets, playing 38 minutes per game.
The Wolves have ruled out rookie Rob Dillingham (ankle). He missed all of their first-round series with the ankle sprain.
The Wolves and Warriors tip off at 8:30 p.m. CT for Game 1 Tuesday night at Target Center.