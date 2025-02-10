Wolves' Anthony Edwards returning, but Mike Conley out again against Cavs
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards is back after a one-game absence due to right hip soreness, but Mike Conley will miss his second straight game Monday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers due to a right finger sprain.
Edwards was a gametime decision for Monday's game, Wolves coach Chris Finch told reporters pregame.
Both Edwards and Conley were questionable for and missed Saturday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Edwards popped up on the injury report a day before the game with the hip soreness, and Finch said pregame Edwards wasn't expected to miss significant time with the injury. It was only the second game Edwards, who leads the team in scoring at 27.2 points per game — fifth in the NBA — and also averages 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists, had missed all season.
Conley dislocated his finger in Thursday night's game against the Houston Rockets, and though he finished that game, he'll miss his second straight game due to the finger issue. Conley, who's started 41 of Minnesota's 53 games this season, averages 8.2 points, 4.6 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game. Conley has been playing his best basketball of the season in four games in February, averaging season bests in points (11.3), assists (7.0) and rebounds (3.5) during the month.
The Wolves play back-to-back home games against the Milwaukee Bucks and Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday and Thursday, so it's possible Conley could be back in the lineup before the All-Star break for those contests.
Julius Randle (groin) and Donte DiVincenzo (toe) remain out for the Wolves.
The Cavaliers have ruled out Isaac Okoro (shoulder), Dean Wade (knee) and Max Strus (ankle).
The Wolves and Cavs tip off a 6 p.m. Monday night in Cleveland.