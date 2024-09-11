10 players who can reshape the NBA's Western Conference this season
The Western Conference promises to once again be a heavyweight battle in the 2024-25 NBA season. The Thunder, Nuggets, and Timberwolves are all running it back after winning 56 or 57 games last season. None of those teams actually won the conference; it was the Mavericks who represented the West in the NBA Finals, losing to the Celtics in five. The Grizzlies could return to contender status after dealing with all kinds of injuries. So many other teams — the Clippers, Suns, Pelicans, Kings, Lakers, etc. — have legit star power. Even the Rockets and Spurs might be ascending.
Most of the big names in the conference remain the same: Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, Anthony Edwards, Kevin Durant, LeBron James. Among the West's 12 All-Stars last year, only Paul George (Clippers to 76ers) changed teams this offseason.
For the most part, we know what we're going to get from those players. What's more interesting are all of the new faces, emerging players, and injury returnees who could impact the race this season. So let's exclude last year's All-Stars (and other known commodities like Jamal Murray and Kyrie Irving) and take a look at ten players who will reshape the West in the 2024-25 campaign.
1. Grizzlies PG Ja Morant
The Grizzlies finished as the No. 2 seed in back-to-back years before falling to 13th in a lost season last year. Suspension and injury held their best player, Morant, to just nine total games. Desmond Bane, Marcus Smart, and Brandon Clarke also missed significant time. If everyone stays healthy this year, Memphis should be right back in the mix with the top teams in the conference. At the forefront of that will be Morant, who will feel he has plenty to prove in his age-25 season.
2. Pelicans PF Zion Williamson
Williamson, who was the first overall pick over Morant in 2019, also has the ability to be one of the best players in the West — if he can get back to his peak form. He's played in more than 30 games just twice in five seasons. Williamson played 70 games last year, but he wasn't as dominant as he has been in the past. The addition of Dejounte Murray should help the Pelicans, but they'll go as far as Zion takes them.
3. Thunder C Isaiah Hartenstein
Hartenstein was a significant addition for a Thunder team led by a deep, talented young core. He only averaged about 8 and 8 for the Knicks last season, but anyone who watched them in the playoffs saw how impactful he can be on both sides of the floor. Hartenstein will have a big role for OKC this year working behind and alongside Chet Holmgren; he and Alex Caruso will add a lot to the defensive end. If Holmgren and Jalen Williams keep improving, watch out.
4. Suns PG Tyus Jones
The Suns have a real point guard! Jones was a steal for Phoenix on a one-year, veteran minimum deal. He's coming off a season in which he averaged 12 points and 7 assists for the Wizards, breaking his own record with the best single-season assist to turnover ratio in league history. The Apple Valley native should fit very nicely alongside Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. Can the Suns figure it out and climb into the top tier in the conference?
5. Spurs C Victor Wembanyama
The Spurs, who were 22-60 last season, are probably still a few years away. But what if Wembanyama takes a leap in his second season and becomes one of the best players in the league? The reigning ROY might already be the NBA's scariest defender. Wemby is a truly unique force who could accelerate San Antonio's timeline with a huge season. The Spurs adding Chris Paul, Harrison Barnes, and rookie Stephon Castle should help them be better.
6. Mavericks wing Klay Thompson
Thompson started to look a bit washed last year with the Warriors, averaging fewer than 18 points per game for the first time in more than a decade. But he still shot 39 percent from deep on heavy volume and could be rejuvenated by the first change of scenery of his career. He should see plenty of open catch-and-shoot looks playing with sublimely talented creators like Doncic and Irving.
7. Timberwolves wing Joe Ingles
You could take your pick here between Ingles and rookies Rob Dillingham and Terrence Shannon Jr. — it's not too hard to envision any of the three being the Wolves' most impactful newcomer this season. For now, let's go with the veteran Ingles, who should add some much-needed outside shooting to Minnesota's second unit. He'll turn 37 before the season, but he's a career 41 percent three-point shooter who can still give you around 20 minutes a night.
8. Rockets C Alperen Sengun
The Rockets, coming off a 41-41 season, are a very interesting team. Sengun is the leader of a core that includes Jalen Green, Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks. They've also got a ton of intriguing young players: Reed Sheppard, Jabari Smith Jr., Cam Whitmore, Amen Thompson, Tari Eason. Ultimately, the biggest way their ceiling could grow is with another leap from Sengun, who has improved rapidly in his three NBA seasons. He has a chance to wind up somewhere between Domantas Sabonis and Nikola Jokic.
9. Nuggets wing Christian Braun
The Nuggets are basically just running it back with the Jokic, Murray, Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr. core. If they're going to get back to the Western Conference Finals, they need more from their young pieces around that quartet. That includes Braun, who seems likely to replace the departed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the starting lineup. Can he become a real weapon for Denver in his third season? There's also Russell Westbrook joining the bench, but that might not be a positive.
10. Kings wing DeMar DeRozan
Quietly, the Kings won 46 games last year. Now they add DeRozan, who has averaged at least 20 points in 11 consecutive seasons. The six-time All-Star remains a quality bucket-getter who should complement Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox, but Sacramento may still struggle to get out of the play-in due to the strength and depth of the West.
