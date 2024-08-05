Report: Timberwolves 'were never really in' on Tyus Jones, who signed with Suns
Last week, Apple Valley native Tyus Jones signed a one-year, $3.3 million deal with the Phoenix Suns. That's a veteran's minimum contract for a player coming off a very impressive season as the Wizards' starting point guard. So if that was all it took to land Jones, how come the Timberwolves weren't involved?
It comes down to the opportunity Jones believes he's going to have in Phoenix. He expects to start at PG for the Suns, whether that means Bradley Beal or Grayson Allen going to the bench. Even if he doesn't start every game, the 28-year-old figures to be in the regular closing lineup for the Suns alongside Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. He reportedly had significantly more lucrative offers from other teams, but chose Phoenix because of the fit for this season and the chance to set himself up for a big payday next summer.
Jones would've obviously been an incredible addition for the Wolves as their backup point guard behind Mike Conley, but he views himself as a starter after the season he had last year.
"(The Wolves) were never really in on Tyus Jones," KSTP's Darren Wolfson said on SKOR North recently. "He wasn't coming here to be a backup. The Wolves are not demoting Mike Conley ... so there were never really any sort of talks between Tyus Jones and the Wolves."
Jones started 66 games for Washington last season, averaging career highs in points (12.0), assists (7.3), and three-point percentage (41.4). His 7.35-to-1 assist to turnover ratio is the best mark in NBA history (individual turnovers were first tracked in 1977), breaking his own record.
After an incredible career at Apple Valley HS and one national-title-winning season at Duke, Jones was a first-round pick in 2015 and began his career with his hometown Timberwolves. He spent four years as a backup PG for Minnesota, then signed with the Grizzlies in 2019 and spent the next four seasons in Memphis. Prior to his season with the Wizards last year, he had only started 98 of his first 562 games in the NBA.
The Wolves will likely use rookie Rob Dillingham as their backup PG this season. They have high hopes for the 19-year-old out of Kentucky, who flashed in summer league after being taken with the eighth overall pick. Anthony Edwards and Nickeil Alexander-Walker can also initiate offense when they're on the floor.