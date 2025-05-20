All Timberwolves

20 'Wolves in 5' rhymes to get you ready for Timberwolves-Thunder

Rudy Gobert, Caruso no hair, Ant's flair, Wolves in 5.

Joe Nelson

May 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) on the court during warmups prior to game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
May 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) on the court during warmups prior to game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

We're always working to come up with new story ideas here at Timberwolves On SI, and we may have peaked with our organically grown "Wolves in 5" rhymes. Here are 20 to get you hyped for the Western Conference Finals between the Wolves and Oklahoma City Thunder.

1. Chet Holmgren, Dolph Lundgren, Channing Tatum, Wolves in 5

2. SGA, NSA, PDA, Wolves in 5

3. Tornado warning, Paul Hornung, Shai's hair corning, Wolves in 5

4. SGA MVP, Ant from three, Chet's skinny knees, Wolves in 5

5. Gilgeous, Jesus, believe this, Wolves in 5

6. Hard knocks, boondocks, Chet's high socks, Wolves in 5

7. Chet Holmgren, Mike Holmgren, Paul Holmgren, Wolves in 5

8. Lu Dort, short shorts, contagious warts, Wolves in 5

9. Chet’s too skinny, JDub’s a ninny, Ant’s in Minny, Wolves in 5

10. Shai’s a flopper, Jaden’s a stopper, Julius is NO LONGER a playoff dropper, Wolves in 5

11. Shai traveling, Thunder unraveling, Ant's packing, Wolves in 5

12. Showtime, Busta Rhymes, Vanilla Ice, Wolves in 5

13. Aaron Wiggins, Andrew Wiggins, Candice Wiggins, Wolves in 5

14. Alex Caruso, Glenn Caruso, David Caruso, Robinson Crusoe, Wolves in 5

15. Rudy Gobert, Caruso no hair, Ant's flair, Wolves in 5

16. Einstein, Hartenstein, Marc Stein, Wolves in 5

17. Daigneault, dag nabbit, goddammit, Wolves in 5

18. Thunder, over-under, what's the number, Wolves in 5

19. Minnehaha Academy, Minneapolis hospitality, Shai tragedy, Wolves in 5

20. Wolves surgin', world observin', free-throw merchant, Wolves in 5

Timberwolves news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Joe Nelson
JOE NELSON

Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.

Home/Minnesota Timberwolves News