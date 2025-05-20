20 'Wolves in 5' rhymes to get you ready for Timberwolves-Thunder
We're always working to come up with new story ideas here at Timberwolves On SI, and we may have peaked with our organically grown "Wolves in 5" rhymes. Here are 20 to get you hyped for the Western Conference Finals between the Wolves and Oklahoma City Thunder.
1. Chet Holmgren, Dolph Lundgren, Channing Tatum, Wolves in 5
2. SGA, NSA, PDA, Wolves in 5
3. Tornado warning, Paul Hornung, Shai's hair corning, Wolves in 5
4. SGA MVP, Ant from three, Chet's skinny knees, Wolves in 5
5. Gilgeous, Jesus, believe this, Wolves in 5
6. Hard knocks, boondocks, Chet's high socks, Wolves in 5
7. Chet Holmgren, Mike Holmgren, Paul Holmgren, Wolves in 5
8. Lu Dort, short shorts, contagious warts, Wolves in 5
9. Chet’s too skinny, JDub’s a ninny, Ant’s in Minny, Wolves in 5
10. Shai’s a flopper, Jaden’s a stopper, Julius is NO LONGER a playoff dropper, Wolves in 5
11. Shai traveling, Thunder unraveling, Ant's packing, Wolves in 5
12. Showtime, Busta Rhymes, Vanilla Ice, Wolves in 5
13. Aaron Wiggins, Andrew Wiggins, Candice Wiggins, Wolves in 5
14. Alex Caruso, Glenn Caruso, David Caruso, Robinson Crusoe, Wolves in 5
15. Rudy Gobert, Caruso no hair, Ant's flair, Wolves in 5
16. Einstein, Hartenstein, Marc Stein, Wolves in 5
17. Daigneault, dag nabbit, goddammit, Wolves in 5
18. Thunder, over-under, what's the number, Wolves in 5
19. Minnehaha Academy, Minneapolis hospitality, Shai tragedy, Wolves in 5
20. Wolves surgin', world observin', free-throw merchant, Wolves in 5