Anthony Edwards’ big night lifts Wolves to much-needed win over Heat

The Timberwolves badly needed to get back in the win column on Saturday night against the Heat, and they got a balanced effort in a 125-115 road victory in Miami.

Minnesota had its normal nine-man rotation, and the stars showed up. Anthony Edwards was effective early and often with a game-high 33 points on 10 of 19 shooting from the field, and he was 11 of 14 from the free-throw line.

Naz Reid exploded for 29 points off the bench on 10 of 15 shooting from the field, and 4 of 7 from three-point range. He's now averaging 22.6 points over the last three games on Minnesota's current road trip. His case for Sixth Man of the Year continues to grow as the season goes on.

Minnesota got 23 points and 10 rebounds from Julius Randle, to go along with another 13-point, 12-rebound double-double from Rudy Gobert. Jaden McDaniels was held to only five points, but it was his elite defense on Miami's wings that gave the Wolves enough firepower in the end. He had two steals in two blocks, as the Heat coughed up 18 total turnovers as a team.

It was a back-and-forth affair, but it was Minnesota's defense that might've been the difference. Miami's entire starting lineup, plus Sixth Man of the Year candidate Jaimie Jaquez Jr., were held below their season-long scoring average. The Wolves turned things on in the fourth quarter en route to a 125-115 win.

The Timberwolves are now 22-13, and they will be back in action Sunday evening at 5 p.m. CT against the Washington Wizards for the final game of a four-game road trip.

