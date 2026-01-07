Wolves announcers apologize for 'misleading comments towards a young fan'

During Tuesday night's telecast of the Wolves-Heat game in Minneapolis on FanDuel Sports Network North, play-by-play announcer Alan Horton, sitting by analyst Jim Petersen during the pregame show, voiced an apology for something that happened during their broadcast of Minnesota's win over the Washington Wizards two days prior.

"We'd like to take a moment to apologize for something that happened in our last broadcast, Sunday in Washington, D.C.," Horton began.

"We made misleading comments towards a young fan that received a signed Anthony Edwards jersey toward the end of that game. We did not have full context and later learned that that young woman was, in fact, the intended recipient of that jersey. She did absolutely nothing wrong, and we apologize for bringing attention to it and any distress that that may have caused."

Addressing a moment from Sunday's broadcast. pic.twitter.com/QWX8Z7WFuy — FanDuel Sports Network North (@FanDuelSN_NOR) January 7, 2026

What happened during Sunday's broadcast to warrant a public, on-air apology?

With 10:32 left in the game and Minnesota leading by 37 points, the cameras focused on Edwards taking off his jersey and tossing it to a woman sitting behind the bench. Petersen and Horton were under the impression that the jersey was to be passed along to a boy, and they were surprised when the woman kept Ant-Man's jersey.

"Who's Ant giving that jersey to?" Petersen said. "Don't give it to... that lady is like, 'Hand it to that person over there. Don't keep it.'"

"She's got it for now," Horton said. "We'll keep our eyes on that."

"Alright, lady," Petersen said. "She's just going to stick that in her purse? Give it to the kid right behind you. Hopefully, Ant stays on top of it. The kid is obviously right behind you, lady."

"I feel like someone has to step in," Horton said.

Later in the broadcast, Horton and Petersen realized that they got it all wrong. The jersey was intended for the woman sitting behind Edwards. And if you watch the video closely, you'll see that she was wearing a "Matilda" shirt, which was likely an ode to Edwards and his favorite movie.

"We're so used to him finding a kid, and it looked unclear. Fortunately, you did not have to go down there and sort things out," Horton quipped with Petersen.

"Yeah, it would've been a long walk for nothing," Petersen said with a laugh.

Timberwolves announcers apologize at the beginning of the Timberwolves-Wizards broadcast tonight, after they slandered a woman last game, who got a signed Anthony Edwards' jersey, saying it was intended to a kid instead.



Including the incident they are talking about from 2 days… pic.twitter.com/K068Uol7B9 — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) January 7, 2026

