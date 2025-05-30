5 free agents the Timberwolves should consider this offseason
While it's only two days since the Minnesota Timberwolves' season ended with a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference finals, other teams' offseasons have been well under way, and it's never to early to look to the future.
One of the key pieces of the offseason is free agency, and while the Timberwolves won't have much money to spend, it's always worth looking for pieces available who could help the team improve and get over the hump for next season.
For this exercise, we've identified five free agents who the Wolves should consider this offseason. We're not including Julius Randle or Naz Reid, who each have player options next season and we're expecting Minnesota to re-sign. The players included on this list are based on team needs — primarily at point guard — and are in consideration of the goal of staying under the second apron. Without further ado, here are five free agents the Wolves should call this offseason:
Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Timberwolves)
Alexander-Walker will naturally be at the top of Minnesota's list of free agent priorities. He's been a critical piece of the rotation in recent years, playing all 82 games in each of the last two seasons. This past season was his best in Minnesota, as he averaged 9.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 44% from the field and 38% from long range.
What's likely to prevent the Wolves from re-signing the 26-year-old guard is that dreaded second apron. Factoring in Randle and Reid's player options, the Wolves will have $192 million in salary allocated for next season, with the second apron projected to be just a hair under $208 million. That leaves less than $16 million before the second apron, and Reid will get a raise. Alexander-Walker is projected to get $14-20 million on his next deal, and the Wolves don't have the cash.
Minnesota will certainly make an effort to keep Alexander-Walker around, but it doesn't seem likely it can make it happen.
Chris Paul (San Antonio Spurs)
Minnesota's biggest need is at point guard with Mike Conley's days numbered. Paul, 40, is even older, but if Minnesota just feels the need to bide time until Rob Dillingham is ready to take over, Paul could be a one-year stopgap. Paul averaged 8.8 points, 7.4 assists — seventh in the league — and 3.6 rebounds per game, and played in all 82 games for the Spurs. He's still effective at running the offense, and would be another great mentor for Dillingham and the rest of the young Wolves.
Paul played on a one-year deal worth just over $10 million last season, and it's hard to imagine the 40-year-old floor general could command any more than that. The Wolves could make it the oldest point guard duo in the league next year.
Tyus Jones (Phoenix Suns)
A younger option could be a reunion with Jones, whose season with the Suns was a bit of a mixed bag. Jones averaged 10.2 points, 5.3 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game this season, all lower than his numbers from the year prior, but the Suns were a disaster. He's still an effective point guard with low usage who doesn't turn the ball over — an ideal option to pair next to Anthony Edwards. He's capable of starting, and can be the needed steadying hand in the non-Conley minutes.
Jones signed a one-year minimum deal with the Suns prior to the season. He's certainly better than a minimum player, but he's a player who could make a big difference that the Wolves could sign while staying under that dreaded second apron.
Malcolm Brogdon (Washington Wizards)
Brogdon was limited to 24 games this season due to injuries, and his numbers did dip in the minutes he was on the court, averaging 12.7 points, 4.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds, shooting just 29% from 3-point range. But Brogdon can still be an effective floor general, and he adds a scoring punch that could be a massive benefit and ease the burden for Edwards.
Brogdon's contract was a lot higher last season than the other players on this list — $22 million — but after an injury-riddled season and with the league wary of dishing out big contracts, the market could lower that number. Or Brogdon, 32, and entering his 10th season might just want to play for a contender. It might be a longshot, but Brogdon's worth calling.
Tre Jones (Chicago Bulls)
Jones also dealt with some injury issues, but played well for the Bulls in 18 games after being moved at the deadline, averaging 11.5 points, 4.9 assists and 3.2 rebounds, while shooting a whopping 50% from 3. Jones, the younger brother of Tyus, isn't a surefire starter by any means, but at 25, still has upside and could pair with Conley and provide quality minutes. Jones made just over $9 million last season, and it seems plausible the Wolves could sign him around that price.