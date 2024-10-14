5 takeaways from Timberwolves' preseason loss to the Knicks
It was the preseason game everyone had circled on their calendars.
The Timberwolves and New York Knicks faced off for the first time since the blockbuster trade that brought Karl-Anthony Towns to the Knicks in exchange for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, Keita Bates-Diop and a protected first-round pick from the Detroit Pistons. While Randle was ruled out for the Wolves, there was still plenty of intrigue with DiVincenzo returning to Madison Square Garden and Towns taking on his former Timberwolves teammates as a New York Knick.
Ultimately, the Knicks came out on top with a 115-110 preseason victory Sunday night in New York.
Here are five things that stood out from one of the most intriguing preseason game of the year:
DiVincenzo shines, and brings trash talk, in return to MSG
Fittingly, it was DiVincenzo who scored the first points of the game, gaining separation on a screen and drilling a 3. It's those types of plays that go to show why the Timberwolves had been coveting the shooting guard for years.
DiVincenzo was in the starting lineup for Mike Conley, who got the day off. He made a quick impact, knocking down two early 3s and scoring nine points in the opening quarter. DiVincenzo seamlessly fits into the Timberwolves lineup. Wolves coach Chris Finch even said during an in-game interview that it's felt like DiVincenzo has been in Minnesota much longer.
Though DiVincenzo's primary role is likely to be a second-unit scoring option, if Sunday's lineup was any indication, it appears he's in line to get the majority of backup point guard minutes behind Conley, but more on that later. It was clear that DiVincenzo has a connection with star guard Anthony Edwards, and he did a nice job pushing the ball in transition.
DiVincenzo's shooting and ability to catch and shoot off screens is a skillset that the Wolves needed. He showed the type of impact he can make in his return to New York, finishing with 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting and seven assists.
DiVincenzo was clearly looking forward to the return to New York, and he even talked some trash to Jalen Brunson.
KAT's fit on Knicks
Towns similarly appears to be fitting in well on his new team. While it certainly wasn't Towns' best game — he finished with 15 points on 5-for-13 shooting, 16 rebounds and three steals — the Knicks' vision is clear. And Towns being the No. 2 to Edwards last season might be a benefit to Towns, who's now on a team featuring other high-volume shooters in Brunson, OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges. On Sunday, Towns demonstrated both his ability to space the floor and take over a game.
Towns hit a 3 and threw down a dunk during a 9-2 Knicks run in the third quarter when they took their first lead of the half.
Backup point guard is likely by committee
DiVincenzo was in the starting lineup in place of Conley, and while it appears he'd be in line to get the majority of the backup point guard minutes, it will be a collective effort to fill those minutes when Conley is off the floor.
DiVincenzo, Edwards and Jaden McDaniels were all featured as primary ball-handlers during the first quarter. McDaniels picked up three fouls in the first three minutes, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker also got action at the one, too.
But there's no true point guard behind Conley on the roster other than rookie Rob Dillingham, who likely won't see heavy minutes in the rotation to begin the season. There's simply not a clear floor general behind Conley, so it's likely that some combination of DiVincenzo, Edwards, McDaniels and Alexander-Walker will fill those minutes during the regular season.
Edwards' 3-point shooting is on another level
Edwards looked mostly ready for the regular season during his preseason debut in the win over the 76ers.
Any rust Edwards had in the opener completely disappeared Sunday night.
There was the stretch when Edwards hit three straight 3s during an 11-0 Timberwolves run in the second quarter. Or the back-to-back 3s Edwards drilled to open the third quarter, a frame in which he poured in 13 points overall.
Edwards was lights out Sunday night, scoring a game-high 31 points on 11-for-19 shooting, including an incredible 8-for-13 mark from 3-point range. He also contributed three assists and a pair of rebounds. He didn't play the fourth quarter.
It was an incredible display from Edwards, who showed off from long range.
Who's in the rotation?
The top-eight spots in the Timberwolves rotation appear to be accounted for with the starting lineup of Conley, Edwards, McDaniels, Randle and Rudy Gobert, then DiVincenzo, Naz Reid and Alexander-Walker the first three off the bench.
But with the Timberwolves' depth, there's likely to be a ninth man in the rotation, something Finch has like to utilize, though that's a spot that's often been used situationally. If Sunday's lineup was any indication, someone to keep an eye on for that spot is Josh Minott. He was the first off the bench among the players who are likely to fill that spot in the regular season.
The Wolves have had a lot of praise for Minott this preseason for the work he's put in this offseason.
Minott played 26 minutes and finished with six points, seven rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block.
Dillingham played 19 minutes but shot just 1 for 9 and finished with two points, two rebounds and an assist. Joe Ingles got 17 minutes of action and had six points on 2-of-4 shooting, all being 3s. He added three boards and two assists.
Terrence Shannon Jr. and Luka Garza did not see action until the fourth quarter.