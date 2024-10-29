Announcers revealed for national TV game between Wolves, Mavs
The showdown between the Timberwolves at Mavericks inside Target Center in Minneapolis will be nationally televised on TNT Tuesday night and the broadcast team will feature Ian Eagle on play-by-play with analyst Stan Van Gundy and sideline reporter Stephanie Ready.
The game tips off at 6:40 p.m. CT. There will be a brief pregame show starting at 6:30 p.m. CT on TNT, but the most fulfilling and interesting commentary from the likes of Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith will likely come at halftime or at the conclusion of the second game of the network's doubleheader, which will feature the Warriors and Pelicans.
From the big-picture view, the game will be the first matchup between the two since Dallas beat Minnesota four games to one in the best-of-seven Western Conference Finals last season. The Mavericks went on to get smoked by the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.
"Yeah, of course (we're) looking forward to it," Minnesota head coach Chris Finch said Monday. "Get tested right away early in the season against a great team. It's what you want. ...
"They deserved to win that series. They outplayed us. But much of that series was up for grabs. We were well equipped to do things last year and we didn't shoot particularly well. This is a new team, new season, so we'll see."
For fans looking to catch the hometown broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network (formerly Bally Sports North), it'll be available and feature Michael Grady alongside Jim Petersen. Alan Horton will have the local radio call for the Wolves.