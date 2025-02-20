Ant and KD this summer? 'They may have had those conversations'
The bromance between Anthony Edwards and Kevin Durant might be the talk of the NBA offseason.
Minnesota, according to multiple reports, attempted to strike a deal with the Suns for Durant ahead of the Feb. 7 trade deadline, but there were a myriad of complicating factors and an apparent extreme asking price that dampened any potential of a deal taking place.
"We saw some video of him and KD hanging out, spending time together. They are good buddies and I'm sure that they spoke a lot and enjoyed each other's company and I would not be surprised at all if Ant was saying, 'Hey, hang in there big guy. We're coming, we're going to make a run at you again,'" said Jon Krawczynski on the latest episode of his podcast.
While Krawczynski appeared to be speculating, he has said with authority multiple times that the table has been set for the Timberwolves to make another run at Durant this summer. He elaborated on the issue and explained why a trade this summer makes a lot more sense.
"For people who have kind of blown up my mentions saying, 'We can't give up the farm for KD, we can't do that. He's too old now.' I would say that this summer, I would expect the price to drop considerably on Kevin Durant, if, again if he is made available in a trade because he has one year left on his deal," Krawczynski explained.
"We'll see what happens with the Phoenix Suns down the stretch. If they do not play well, that effects the asking price. There's just a lot of things that go into it. I think a deal is easier to make this summer than it was over trade deadline. It does not mean it will happen, but I would imagine that Ant playfully says, 'Just hang in there big fella, we'll come and get you.' They may have had those conversations this weekend."
If you ask ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Durant getting traded this summer is all but a fact.
"He's probably going to get traded this summer," Windhorst said last week. "He knows it. The Suns know it. The rest of the league knows it. They're going to enjoy him while they have him. It's not really controversial in all honesty."
Durant is due $54.7 million in 2025-26 and it will be his age-37 season. Despite his age, he hasn't really slowed down at all. In 41 game this season, Durant is averaging 27.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists while shooting 53.2% overall and 40.2% from three. He's averaged at least 25 points per game every season since his second year in the league in 2008-09.