Anthony Davis throws shade at Rudy Gobert after opening-night matchup
The Timberwolves were seemingly playing from behind all game in their 110-103 opening-night loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Anthony Davis led all scorers with 36 points while getting defended by Rudy Gobert for much of the night.
Davis had 36 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and three blocks on 11-of-23 shooting from the field and a 13-of-15 mark from the free-throw line. He was asked about his performance on the defensive end after the game.
"That's Defensive Player of the Year-type stuff," Davis responded before looking at the camera with a smirk on his face.
The Lakers' star big man did not blatantly call out Gobert or his four Defensive Player of the Year Awards, but it's fair to imply that's who he was referring to. A popular Lakers fan account on X, formerly Twitter, called "Lakers Lead" posted the clip with the caption, "ANTHONY DAVIS THROWING SHADE AT RUDY GOBERT 💀 ."
It's fair to believe that Davis got the better of Gobert on Tuesday night, but the continued shots at the Wolves big man — discrediting his decade of production as an elite defender — is growing old. Gobert had 13 points and 14 rebounds himself, Davis just made a few extra plays, which showed up on the scoreboard.
It almost seems at times that Gobert has assumed these unworldly expectations that he is supposed to block every single shot that comes into the paint. His ongoing feud with Draymond Green seems personal, but Davis throwing a subtle jab after having a good performance seems unnecessary.
Gobert's next chance to get some revenge on Davis will not come until Dec. 2, when the Timberwolves host the Lakers at the Target Center in Minneapolis.