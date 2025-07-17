Anthony Edwards could be unstoppable if he figures this out
The scariest version of Anthony Edwards might be years away as he enters the prime of his career, but the 23-year-old leading the Minnesota Timberwolves might be scary enough to completely dominate in 2025-26 if the game slows down just a little bit more in his mind.
"Ant-Man learning how to play chess instead of checkers is going to be scary," former NBA player Iman Shumpert said on ESPN.
Shumpert elaborated on what he meant — and it's incredible insight from the mind of a player who knows what he's talking about having played on teams with LeBron James, James Harden, Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony.
"I say that to say the double team bothered him. It made him uncomfortable, it made him indecisive. I've had to guard a little bit of everything. When I had to guard guys when they turn their back to a double team and they're able to see what's coming, they're able to see what's available, it becomes dangerous to even send a double team. When it becomes dangerous to send a double team, I don't know how many people can guard Anthony Edwards one-on-one," Shumpert explained.
"When you see that at the end of the game, you can see them closing a lot of these games that they couldn't close down the stretch. I say checkers because they're just playing. You score, I score. You score, I score. W/hen he gets to that methodical — 'I'm getting to this spot. I'm going to get you your first foul at this time. I'm going to get you your second foul at this time' — when you see guys start to do that and they start to eliminate your gifts on the other end just because they figured it out, then you start to say that guy can play chess."
The Wolves led the NBA with 46 clutch-time games in the regular season. Clutch-time games are defined as games high-pressure situations when the score is within five points in the final five minutes of regulation. Minnesota went 20-26 in those games.
Only six teams had a lower winning percentage in clutch-time games: Utah, Toronto, Miami, Charlotte, New Orleans, and Philadelphia.