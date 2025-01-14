Anthony Edwards drives fourth-quarter run as Wolves pull away from Wizards
Closing games hasn't been a strength of the Minnesota Timberwolves this season, but it was Monday night.
The Washington Wizards gave the Wolves their best shot through the third quarter and into the start of the fourth, but Minnesota closed the game on a 28-17 run to put them away in a 120-106 victory at Capital One Arena in Washington.
Now it was against the Wizards (6-32), who fell to 0-30 this season when trailing after three quarters. But it was a significant improvement after an uninspiring finish their last time out in Saturday's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. And Minnesota's best player, Anthony Edwards, was the driver of the strong final frame on his way to a game-high 41 points.
Edwards scored 20 of those points during the fourth quarter when the Wolves (21-18) pulled away, including a pretty stepback 3-pointer that put them up 16. In addition to the 41 points, Edwards also added seven assists and six rebounds.
Edwards shot 14 for 25 from the field, including 5 of 11 from 3-point range.
Washington put up a fight through three quarters, but Minnesota still led from essentially start to finish. Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole, who scored 22 and 20 points, respectively, kept them within reach with key buckets throughout.
Julius Randle finished with 20 points, including a pair of impressive dunks during the fourth-quarter run, and 10 rebounds. Donte DiVincenzo scored 13, all in the first half. Naz Reid scored 12 off the bench, and Rudy Gobert put up 11 and 11.
The Wolves have now won four of their last five and have a busy week ahead that continues Wednesday night when they host the Golden State Warriors for an 8:30 p.m. tipoff at Target Center in Minnea