Anthony Edwards has his sights set on a championship, then the football field
You don’t see many two-sport professional athletes.
But if Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has his way, he’ll be joining that exclusive club soon.
In a promo video for an ESPN cover story set to be published on Tuesday where Edwards and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson recreate the iconic photo of former Wolves and Vikings legends Kevin Garnett and Randy Moss, Edwards said if he wins an NBA championship in the next 3-4 years, he’ll continue his career on the football field.
Edwards and Jefferson were discussing which sport is more difficult when he revealed his football plans.
“I think (football) is easier,” Edwards said to Jefferson. “Football players can’t go play basketball.”
“You crazy,” Jefferson responded.
“No way,” Edwards clapped back. “I told my buddies, I said, ‘If I win a ring in the next 3-4 years ...'"
"You're not going to football," Jefferson interrupted.
Edwards finished the thought: "I'm going to play football."
Edwards, 23, played football growing up as a running back, quarterback and cornerback before deciding to focus on basketball. While Edwards has said he felt he could've gone to the NFL had he stuck with it, it's hard to argue with the results of his decision as he went on to be the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft, and most recently, the star guard led the Timberwolves to their first Western Conference finals appearance in 20 years this past season.
Edwards, of course, has his sights set on winning it all.
After that, perhaps you'll see him on the football field.