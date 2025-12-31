Chris Finch's comment raises eyebrows about Wolves' interest in Coby White

After the Wolves destroyed the Bulls in Chicago on Monday night, Minnesota head coach Chris Finch appeared to catch himself mid-answer from revealing Minnesota's alleged interest in Chicago point guard Coby White.

White left the game with a calf injury in the first quarter and didn't return, and Josh Giddey departed with a hamstring injury after 18 minutes. White's injury, which is the same one that kept him out of the first 12 games of the season, complicates any thought of Minnesota trading for him, but Finch's response was awkward enough to warrant some speculation.

Here's what Finch said when a reporter asked if he could sense the Bulls losing energy after White and Giddey left the game. Note how he appears to catch himself mid-answer.

"Yeah, absolutely. They've been playing well. They play at breakneck speed. I've been watching them now for a couple weeks... just following the rhythm of their season because I just like how they play, and I enjoy watching these guys play," Finch said. "For sure, you could just feel it, kind of the emotion leave the game a little bit for them."

Watch Finch's response at the 3:00 mark in the video below.

Finch, who has his hands full with his own team, just happens to like Chicago's style of play and is watching them for enjoyment? OK, sure thing, buddy. Of all the teams to enjoy watching, Chicago would be near the bottom of the list, unless, of course, you're a coach searching for a point guard who plays at breakneck speed and would help solve your team's problems.

White missed the first few weeks of the season with a right calf strain. The Bulls say he left the game against the Wolves due to "right calf tightness," which means he's likely day-to-day rather than sidelined for an extended period. Giddey, meanwhile, is expected to miss at least a few weeks, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

With Giddey out and the Bulls (15-17) hovering near the bottom of the Eastern Conference playoff race, the odds of Chicago trading White logically increase before the February 5 trade deadline.

Acquiring White comes with multiple risks. One, how likely is his calf to hold up for the rest of the season? Second, will he re-sign with Minnesota? He's a free agent after the season, and he's likely going to command a contract that pays him at least $30 million per season. Minnesota already has $168 million committed to Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert, Julius Randle, Jaden McDaniels, and Naz Ried in 2026-27, so they might have to do some cap gymnastics to avoid the second apron of the luxury tax.

Minnesota also has to ask if White is worth the price to get him, which might be Donte DiVincenzo plus Rob Dillingham or Terrence Shannon Jr.

While there's a lot to consider, Finch's answer can easily be viewed as a confession that White is a player they are seriously considering making a run at.

More Timberwolves coverage