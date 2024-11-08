Anthony Edwards is off to a Steph Curry-like start to this season

Most three-pointers through eight games in NBA history:



48 — Stephen Curry, 2018-19

47 — Stephen Curry, 2023-24

41 — Anthony Edwards, 2024-25

41 — Stephen Curry, 2015-16

39 — Stephen Curry, 2021-22

38 — Stephen Curry, 2022-23