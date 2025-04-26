Anthony Edwards' late heroics lift Wolves over Lakers in Game 3
Anthony Edwards already had his share of signature playoff moments, but the Minnesota Timberwolves star's performance in Game 3 of their first-round Western Conference playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers Friday night at Target Center in Minneapolis was perhaps his most impressive of his still incredibly young NBA career.
Edwards hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with under five minutes remaining and beat LeBron James, who had a signature performance, off the dribble to provide some breathing room and then hit a dagger with just over a minute remaining in a 116-104 Minnesota victory. The Wolves take a 2-1 series lead with the win.
The clutch performance from Edwards offset an incredible game from James, who scored a game-high 38 points while also recording 10 rebounds and four assists in a game reminiscent of so many of his dominant playoff performances.
Edwards finished with 29 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
Edwards didn't do it alone. Jaden McDaniels and Julius Randle were two primary drivers of Minnesota's offense for much of the night, both attacking the rim as the Wolves pummeled the Lakers in the paint. McDaniels finished with a team-high 30 points and five rebounds, while Randle recorded 22 points, five rebounds and four assists.
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said on Thursday his team needed to play with more pace and buckle down on the defensive end in order to fix their slow starts. Like clockwork, that's what they did on Friday as they jumped out to an early lead and held Luka Doncic, who'd been starting games red hot, to two points on 1-for-6 shooting in the quarter.
Minnesota led 32-26 after one.
Finch also noted Thursday he felt the league was allowing too much physicality in the playoffs, noting that he'd be surprised if there wasn't a fight in the Houston-Golden State series. The officials Friday night, led by crew chief Tony Brothers, carried along that trend, particularly early as significant contact on both ends was allowed and went uncalled.
Despite taking the six-point lead after one quarter of play, the Lakers went on a 13-2 run in the second quarter and ultimately battled back to take a 58-54 lead at the halftime break, though the Wolves quickly retook the lead in the third.