Anthony Edwards not on Minnesota's injury report ahead of Game 3
Anthony Edwards is full go for Game 3 Saturday night in San Francisco.
The Timberwolves' injury report ahead of Game 3 doesn't even mention Edwards, who said he was "feeling fine" after suffering a left ankle sprain during the second quarter of Minnesota's 117-93 win over the Warriors in Game 2 Thursday night.
The injury occurred when Golden State's Trace Jackson-Davis landed on Edwards' left foot as the Ant-Man fell to the floor on a driving layup attempt. Edwards immediately grabbed his left ankle and was in obvious pain before being helped to the locker room. Despite the scare, Edwards started the second half and looked no worse for wear the rest of the night.
It was the umpteenth time Edwards has left the game and went to the locker room with an ankle injury. Like the others, he returned to action despite it looking pretty bad.
"This one I was really worried about, actually," Minnesota head coach Chris Finch said. "I thought, I mean, just lots of ways that being an elite athlete paid off, and being able to shake those things off certainly is one of them. But this one I was really planning on not seeing him the rest of the game, to be honest with you."
The only player on Minnesota's injury report is rookie point guard Rob Dillingham, who has been upgraded to questionable with a sprained ankle.
Golden State will be without Steph Curry for a second game in a row, and he's also not expected to play in Game 4 Monday. The hamstring strain he suffered early in Game 1 will be reevaluated before Wednesday's Game 5, but a report Friday suggested that the best-case scenario could be a return for Game 6 on Sunday, May 18.
Game 3 tips off around 7:30 p.m. CT Saturday and will be televised on ABC.