Anthony Edwards pays tribute to former coach who died this week
Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards paid tribute on social media on Sunday to mentor and former coach Amir Abdur-Rahim, the South Florida head coach who passed away this week at age 43.
Abdur-Rahim was an assistant under Tom Crean at Georgia in 2018-19. While there, he played a major role in recruiting Edwards to play for the Bulldogs. Abdur-Rahim took his first head coaching gig at Kennesaw State before Edwards' lone season at Georgia, but the two remained close.
"6am Therrell HS Mode!" Edwards wrote in a post on X. "R.I.P. Coach Amir."
Abdur-Rahim began his coaching career in 2006. After making the NCAA Tournament in his fourth season at Kennessaw State, he led USF to a 25-8 season in 2023-24.
While Abdur-Rahim was recruiting Edwards to stay home and play for Georgia, the two grew close and kept in touch over the course of Edwards' NBA career.
Edwards, who starred at Therell HS and then Holy Spirit Preparatory School in Atlanta, spent a year under Crean at Georgia and was taken by the Wolves with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He's since developed into one of the best players in the league and one of the biggest faces of its new generation.