Anthony Edwards responds to fans booing Joel Embiid in France
Joel Embiid is one of the NBA's most polarizing players and that stigma hasn't left him on the global stage at the Paris Olympics. In fact, Embiid seems to be the only player drawing boos from the crowds that come to see the best players on the planet compete for gold.
"I don't know what is going on. I don't know why he gets booed all the time," Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards told BasketNews after witnessing Embiid get booed during Team USA's win over South Sudan on Wednesday.
Yeah, why is Embiid being booed?
It turns out, the French aren't pleased by Embiid's decision to join Team USA after he initially, allegedly, planned to play for France in the Olympics. The 7-foot Philadelphia 76ers star was born in Cameroon but gained French citizenship in 2022, about a year after he wrote a letter to the president of France saying he wanted to play for the French on the international stage.
"You got Wemby and Rudy; why would he play with y'all?" Edwards joked when informed of the situation, according to BasketNews. "Wemby and Rudy, what more do y'all want? You want three 7-footers?”
It was quick wit from Edwards, who plays for a Minnesota Timberwolves team that was mocked for pairing 7-footers Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns while also bringing big man Naz Reid off the bench. It worked out pretty well considering the Timberwolves had the No. 1 defense in the NBA and advanced to the Western Conference Finals during the 2023-24 season.
France is one of the biggest teams in the Olympics with 7-foot-4 phenom Victor Wembanyama and Gobert, who stands 7-foot-1.