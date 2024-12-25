Anthony Edwards saves Wolves from Christmas collapse in win over Mavs
The Grinch approached Anthony Edwards during pregame warmups ahead of the Christmas Day showdown against the Dallas Mavericks, which was perhaps a bad omen as the Minnesota Timberwolves nearly had their Christmas stolen away.
But the Wolves were able to save Christmas and escape with a 105-99 victory over the Mavs Wednesday in Dallas.
Despite leading by as many as 28 points during the third quarter, the Wolves (15-14) found themselves up just two points with under a minute to go after a furious Mavericks rally led by Kyrie Irving. But after Irving missed a potential go-ahead 3, Anthony Edwards got to the rim for a layup to extend Minnesota's lead to four. The Wolves followed up with another stop.
The Mavs (19-11) had got it to a one-possession game a few plays earlier but Edwards hit a jumper off the glass that pushed the Wolves' lead back to five points. Edwards finished with a team-high 26 points, eight boards and five assists.
The Wolves snapped a three-game skid with the victory.
Irving scored 15 of his game-high 39 points in the fourth quarter as he led the Mavericks back from a 28-point hole that came after star guard Luka Doncic exited in the second quarter. Doncic suffered a non-contact left calf injury toward the end of the first half and was grabbing at his leg before leaving for the locker room. He was ruled out at the halftime break.
Doncic had 14 points, five rebounds and two assists before leaving the game.
After Doncic's exit, the Wolves took complete control, taking a 17-point lead into the half and extending that to 28 during the third quarter. But Irving and the Mavs closed the third quarter strong and ended up threating the Wolves until the end.
Until the Mavs held the Wolves to just 15 points in the fourth quarter, their offense was rolling. Minnesota shot 47% from the field and 44% from 3-point range for the game. Julius Randle nearly had a triple-double with 23 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Rudy Gobert had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Donte DiVincenzo scored 11 points off the bench.
But once again the Wolves struggled to close. Had the margin been smaller, Irving might have just led the Mavs back.
Instead, Edwards was able to save Christmas for the Timberwolves in his debut on Christmas Day.