Anthony Edwards sets franchise record as Wolves hang on against Pelicans
It wasn't even a week ago when Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards was letting out frustrations about all the double teams he's been facing this season, baffled about how to find his rhythm with two guys in his face at all times.
In the three games since those comments, Edwards has scored 122 points, setting a Wolves franchise record for the most points scored by an individual player over a three-game span. Edwards' latest impressive display was a 32-point performance in Tuesday night's 104-97 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
That makes it two wins in the last two nights for the Wolves (19-17), who were playing on the second end of a back to back. Their new-look starting lineup got off to a much quicker start Tuesday night, jumping out to a quick 16-4 advantage and taking a lead as large as 13 points in the first quarter. Edwards was the driver early on with 14 first-quarter points.
The finish could have been better. Despite leading by double digits for much of the fourth quarter, the Pelicans (7-30) got within 100-97 with under 30 seconds remaining after a turnover from Edwards led to a transition layup for Dejounte Murray. But Edwards drew a foul and knocked down a pair from the free-throw line the next possession to all but ice it.
In addition to his game-high 32 points, Edwards also had nine rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals.
Julius Randle rebounded from his off night Monday and got off to a much better start with eight first-quarter points on his way to 16 for the game. Murray and Herbert Jones, who each scored eight points in the first quarter, helped offset the hot start from the Wolves, who led just 34-33 after one quarter. It was a 54-54 draw when the halftime break rolled around.
The Wolves got off to a lousy start to the third quarter. Edwards turned it over on back-to-back possessions — he had four in the game — the latter of which came on a steal from Zion Williamson, who was back in the lineup for the first time since Nov. 6 after an extended absence due to a hamstring injury. Williamson made the most of that steal, breaking free in transition and getting plenty of space to throw down an eye-popping 360 windmill dunk to ignite the home crowd.
Williamson finished with 22 points, six rebounds and four assists in his return to the lineup.
Williamson's big jam sparked a Pelicans run, and they took an eight-point lead early in the third quarter. But that didn't last long, and it was none other than Edwards flipping the script. He hit a 3-pointer to get the Wolves within four, then another for a one-point lead. The tide turned completely, and it was Minnesota with the eight-point lead by the end of the quarter.
Donte DiVincenzo finished with 10 points, seven assists and three steals in his second straight start. Mike Conley again had a better rhythm off the bench, finishing with eight points on 2-for-4 shooting and six assists. Naz Reid had a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Rudy Gobert was back to his dominant defensive presence with six blocks.
Edwards has found his offensive rhythm. The lineup tweaks are having good early returns. And the Wolves gutted out two wins in two days. Perhaps these are the igniters they needed to light a winning run.