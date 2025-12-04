Are the Wolves a dark horse in the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade chase?

It's hard to leave the Timberwolves out of the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes when there's a voice in the back of your head constantly reminding you of what Brian Windhorst said about Tim Connelly being a big-game hunter earlier this year.

Go back to last May, after Minnesota lost in the conference finals for a second season in a row, when Windhorst said he wouldn't be surprised if Connelly, the Wolves' president of basketball operations, goes big-game hunting over the summer. He never did, but the fact that Connelly is known as an aggressive leader means there's always a chance he gets involved in blockbuster talks.

Before this season began, Giannis had a lengthy interview with Greece-based Sport24. In the chat, he explained that his favorite types of players are good on both ends of the court, and he specifically named Anthony Edwards.

"My preference has always been to see a player who will not only be a good player, but will also be an example for his teammates. In behavior. It's not enough to just score baskets. To be a leader, it also counts in the locker room how you are and on the bus, and when you eat as a team, how you are, how you behave," he said.

"Anyway, whoever has the best year will be the best player. My preference is two-way players. I like one player, Anthony Edwards. I like him a lot. I like Anthony Davis. See what I mean? I mean, I like (Kawhi) Leonard, I like him a lot. I like guys who can play defense and offense and are dogs. When we get on the court, you know they're always going to give 100%. They might not play well, but they're always going to give 100%."

That doesn't mean Giannis wants to play in Minnesota, but it's certainly a sign of respect for a guy who could surely be interested in teaming up with Giannis to lead the Wolves over the conference finals hump.

What's more is that Minnesota might be able to offer the Bucks a package that would keep them competitive in the Eastern Conference. How about this: Giannis to the Wolves for a package centered around Jaden McDaniels and Julius Randle.

Minnesota would hate to trade McDaniels, but Giannis is one of a kind. McDaniels and Randle, paired with Myles Turner, Kevin Porter Jr., and Ryan Rollins in the starting lineup, would likely be a playoff core in the East.

The only first-round pick the Wolves are allowed to trade is in 2028, and it's simply a pick swap. But Connelly could throw that in to entice the Bucks to say yes.

Minnesota could also offer McDaniels and Rudy Gobert, but I have a hard time seeing the Bucks being interested in pairing Gobert with Turner. In that case, it would be up to Chris Finch to make a lineup with Gobert and Giannis — and maybe Naz Reid — work.

Of course, keep in mind that Randle can't be traded until Dec. 15, but that's sooner than many of the other teams that might intrigue Milwaukee with an offer can swing a deal.

What can other teams offer?

Knicks? Windhorst reports that Giannis asked the Bucks to trade him to the Knicks. Would the Knicks send Karl-Anthony Towns to Milwaukee in that deal? That wouldn't make much sense since the Bucks already have Myles Turner at center, and he's on a brand-new contract. What about Giannis for OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges? It would work, but Bridges can't be traded until Feb. 1 because he signed an extension during the offseason.

Spurs? A package featuring De'Aaron Fox and Keldon Johnson would probably need to be included in a trade to make the money work, but Fox, fresh off a contract extension of his own, can't be traded until Feb. 4.

Warriors? Jimmy Butler's money works straight up for Giannis, but why in the world would the Bucks take back a 36-year-old for a 31-year-old mega star? Golden State could offer Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, and Buddy Hield, but Kuminga can't be traded until Jan. 15 because he signed using his Bird Rights.

Rockets? They could do it, but it would probably cost them two young stars and a recent first-round pick to make the money work: Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, and Reed Sheppard. Would they blow up their core to pair Giannis with Kevin Durant?

Hawks? Trae Young and Dyson Daniels for Giannis is very intriguing, and the Hawks could get extremely aggressive by adding the rights to the Pelicans' 2026 first-round pick, which might be No. 1 overall. The money works, but the Bucks would then have a jam at point guard and shooting guard with Porter, Rollins, Young, and Daniels.

