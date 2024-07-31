Anthony Edwards stars again as USA dumps South Sudan in Olympics
Anthony Edwards came off the bench to score 13 points and help the USA men's basketball team pound South Sudan 103-86 in the Group Stage of the Paris Olympics on Wednesday.
Edwards made four of nine shots, including two 3-pointers, while playing fierce defense. The 22-year-old Timberwolves superstar had three steals, including a pokeaway that he turned into a transition dunk for the U.S.
At 2-0 in the Group Stage round of the tournament it's unlikely that the point differential tiebreaker will come into play for the U.S., but it might matter for South Sudan and Edwards didn't help them at all when he pulled up for a 3-pointer with the U.S. leading 100-86 with five seconds remaining. Swish. Just like that South Sudan lost by 17 points rather than 14.
The three leading scorers for the U.S. all came off the bench. Bam Adebayo scored 18 points, Kevin Durant had 14 and Edwards scored 13. LeBron James led all starters with 12 points.
Team USA will wrap up the Group Stage with a 10:15 a.m. CT game Saturday against Puerto Rico.
The Olympic quarterfinals will be played Aug. 6, followed by the semifinals on Aug. 8 and the gold medal game on Aug. 10.