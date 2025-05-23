Anthony Edwards still has one more step to take in his game
At only 23 years old, Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has proven himself to be an All-NBA player and one of the 10 best in the league, but he still has one more step to take in his game. Through two games in this year's Western Conference Finals, it's the second straight season where he isn't the best player on the floor.
Edwards is a superstar, and he has earned the right to be graded at a superstar level. He was outstanding in last year's postseason until he faced the Mavericks in the WCF, averaging only 24.6 points per game. In comparison, Luka Doncic averaged 32.4 points per game in that series.
So far in this year's conference finals against the Thunder, Edwards is averaging 25.0 points per game compared to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is averaging 34.5. Edwards had 32 points, nine rebounds and six assists in Game 2, but he was 12 for 26 from the field and 1 for 9 from three. He was clearly outplayed by the league MVP, who put up 38 points on 21 shots to go with eight assists.
Last year, Edwards was 22 and Doncic was 25. This year, Edwards is 23 compared to SGA, who is 26. There's no reason Minnesota's star guard cannot get to their level within the next couple seasons, but the brilliance of both Doncic and SGA has been a step above what we've seen from Edwards on the biggest stage.
Through two games of this year's conference finals, the Timberwolves have a lot more issues than Edwards' performance. Naz Reid is 0-12 from three, Donte DiVincenzo is 5-18 from long range with 2.5 turnovers per game, and No. 2 option Julius Randle had only six points in Game 2. Their 2-0 deficit should not fall on Edwards' shoulders.
Doncic seemed to elevate his play throughout last year's Western Conference playoffs, and SGA has done the same this season, averaging more points per game in each series he has played so far. Edwards has done the opposite, and his points per game have gone down in each series he has played, two years in a row. Whether he's banged up or not is a different story, but if he's truly a transcendent player, he needs to be at his best in the biggest moments.
Edwards will be an all-star and likely an All-NBA player for as long as his prime lasts, but he has yet to elevate his play on the biggest stage. All-time great superstars have the ability to elevate their team around them, and Edwards has yet to show that ability. With that said, it bears repeating that he's only 23 years old and has more than enough time to take that next step. Edwards continues to be a great player, but Minnesota might need him to quickly take that step if it wants to rally from this 2-0 deficit against OKC. If that doesn't happen, they'll need Edwards to continue progressing in the coming years — and to get more help from his teammates — in order to get over the conference finals hump.