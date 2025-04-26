Anthony Edwards tells Julius Randle to shoot more: 'We need him to take like 10 more shots'
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards was looking at the box score during his postgame media availability following their 116-104 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 3 of their first-round Western Conference playoff series Friday at Target Center in Minneapolis. Before a reporter could ask the next question, he let out an observation.
"Julius (Randle) gotta shoot more. Thirteen shots. You alright?" he said, looking toward Randle. "He took 13 shots y'all."
Randle reminded Edwards that he also took 10 free throws.
"You're right, you're right," Edwards responded. "... He was incredible from the field and only took 13 shots. We need him to take like 10 more shots."
It was a fun back and forth from Minnesota's two most dynamic offensive players coming off strong performances Friday night. Randle may have only taken 13 shots, but he made six of them and shot 9 for 10 from the free-throw line on a night he finished with 22 points, five rebounds, four assists, a steal and posted a plus-minus of plus-11. Edwards, meanwhile, recorded 29 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, two steals, a block and was a plus-13. They kept the offense humming.
The two Wolves stars were key in the critical Game 3 victory, which gives Minnesota a 2-1 lead in the series. If they continue that cohesive play, whether Randle takes more shots or not, their chances will be pretty good again in Game 4.