'Better than the Lakers crowd': Wolves relish home fans after Game 3 victory
Los Angeles Lakers coach J.J. Redick was asked ahead of Friday night's Game 3 of their first-round Western Conference playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves what he liked about being in hostile environments in his playing days.
"Just the feeling you get of people hating you and yelling at you, and then the opportunity to silence them but also kind of ruin their day," he said. "They paid all that money, they wore their T-shirt, grabbed their towel, whatever it may be. The feeling that you get on the road in the playoffs when you win a game, it's — outside of like a championship — there's something awesome about winning on the road in the playoffs."
Redick's Lakers didn't get to experience that feeling, at least not Friday night. It was the sold-out home crowd of 19,312 at Target Center in Minneapolis that relished taking in a 116-104 Timberwolves victory and a 2-1 series lead. It was certainly a lively crowd that came ready to cheer, boo and make life difficult for the Lakers. Anthony Edwards, who's been beloved by Wolves fans since his No. 1 overall selection in the 2020 NBA draft, said it was the most fun he's had at Target Center.
"It was so loud in there today, like when (Julius Randle) got his first basket, it was so loud in there, I couldn't hear the play," he said postgame. "... I couldn't hear nothing. It was so loud in there. It was probably the most fun I've had in Target Center."
The Wolves had just gotten back from playing two games in a hostile environment in Los Angeles, and Edwards drew some headlines while there when he said the atmosphere was no problem after having played in Denver. It would seem sentiment is similar around the team. Jaden McDaniels was quick to compare the home fans against the Lakers crowd.
"Felt like a playoff atmosphere. I mean, better than the Lakers crowd, for sure," McDaniels said. "They came out and did their job. We feed off their energy, so I mean, just we're grateful."
The only knock on the crowd Friday night was that there was a fan somewhere blowing a whistle during play that led to some confusion on the court in the fourth quarter, even leading to a pause and a warning from the PA announcer.
But aside from that unfortunate incident, it couldn't have been a better environment for playoff basketball at Target Center. And the fans are certain to bring it again on Sunday for Game 4, scheduled for a 2:30 p.m. tipoff downtown.
"They kind of get us going, whether it's a bad call there, they calling it out. Whether it's a play we were supposed to make, they're letting us know. It's kinda like the Sixth Man in some instances," said Naz Reid, who knows a little bit about being the Sixth Man, having won the award last season.