Anthony Edwards told Barack Obama to 'stand down' and 'don't talk'
How confident is Anthony Edwards? Confident to the point that he's not afraid to tell former President Barack Obama to stop talking.
In the Netflix series "Court of Gold"—which follows Team USA en route to the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics—Obama narrates part of the series and is shown talking with Edwards and 76ers star Joel Embiid when Obama asked Embiid what he thinks of Edwards' game. The conversation went like this...
Obama: What do y'all think about this young guy? He can hoop a little bit.
Embiid: Just a little bit.
Edwards: Man, y'all better stand down. I'm the truth.
Obama: He says he's the truth. Yeah?
Edwards: These boys know.
Obama: I guess.
Edwards: He (Embiid) cold, though. I gotta give him credit. He give us 50 every time we play him. He's lucky I ain't 7 foot.
Obama: And y'all got two 7-footers and he's still scoring on ya.
Edwards: Hold on now. Hold on. Hold on. Hold on. Don't talk. We ain't gonna do all that.
Obama: No, I'm just saying.
Embiid: Three 7-footers.
Obama: That's right, because you got Naz Reid.
Reid is 6-foot-9, but that's neither here nor there. More importantly, the conversation continued when Obama called LeBron James and Kevin Durant into the debate.
Obama: LeBron, are y'all talking to this young man? Because he just keeps on, right now he just said he's the truth and all that.
LeBron: The truth? The whole truth and nothing but the truth. That's what he said?
Edwards: Tell him the whole context of the situation though. You (Obama) asked him (Embiid) what he think about this young man and he said I'm OK. I said 'I'm the truth, you trippin.' That's what happened.
Durant: Nothing wrong with that.
Obama: You gotta have that.
LeBron: Ant-Man the truth.
Edwards is only 23 years old and he's rapidly collecting moments that could someday be featured in a documentary about his Hall-of-Fame career.