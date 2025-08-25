Anthony Edwards' trip to China has been as entertaining as you'd expect
Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is in China right now on the "Believe That Tour" with Adidas, promoting his new AE2 line of sneakers. It's going about how you'd expect, which is to say that there's been no shortage of entertaining moments popping up on the internet over the past several days.
First, there was Ant greeting fans in China with a "Ni hao what's hannin?"
He also attempted to say his Chinese nickname, which he actually pulled off fairly well.
Edwards, who is one of Adidas basketball's brightest stars, took the trip overseas to promote his shoes in the second-most populous country in the world — a country that loves hoops and the NBA.
One of the main reasons for basketball's popularity in China is Yao Ming, who was an eight-time All-Star with the Houston Rockets from 2002-11. Edwards linked up with the 7'6" Hall of Famer and captioned it, in classic Ant fashion, "I (would) dunk on Yao shout out to one of da greats."
Yao only got dunked on a few times in his NBA career. Edwards, who has a strong case as the league's best dunker right now, would've certainly tried to pull it off at some point if the two had played in the same era.
After the incredible success of the AE1 shoe line, Edwards and Adidas have now revealed the AE2.
Edwards will be in China until the 28th. After that, he'll be back to working out in the United States, getting ready for Timberwolves training camp to begin in late September. A big season lies ahead for Edwards and Minnesota.
More highlights from Ant's China trip: