All Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards' trip to China has been as entertaining as you'd expect

From viral moments to linking up with Yao Ming, Ant has been having himself a time in China.

Will Ragatz

May 26, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) practices before the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder game four of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center.
May 26, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) practices before the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder game four of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is in China right now on the "Believe That Tour" with Adidas, promoting his new AE2 line of sneakers. It's going about how you'd expect, which is to say that there's been no shortage of entertaining moments popping up on the internet over the past several days.

First, there was Ant greeting fans in China with a "Ni hao what's hannin?"

He also attempted to say his Chinese nickname, which he actually pulled off fairly well.

Edwards, who is one of Adidas basketball's brightest stars, took the trip overseas to promote his shoes in the second-most populous country in the world — a country that loves hoops and the NBA.

One of the main reasons for basketball's popularity in China is Yao Ming, who was an eight-time All-Star with the Houston Rockets from 2002-11. Edwards linked up with the 7'6" Hall of Famer and captioned it, in classic Ant fashion, "I (would) dunk on Yao shout out to one of da greats."

Yao only got dunked on a few times in his NBA career. Edwards, who has a strong case as the league's best dunker right now, would've certainly tried to pull it off at some point if the two had played in the same era.

After the incredible success of the AE1 shoe line, Edwards and Adidas have now revealed the AE2.

Edwards will be in China until the 28th. After that, he'll be back to working out in the United States, getting ready for Timberwolves training camp to begin in late September. A big season lies ahead for Edwards and Minnesota.

More highlights from Ant's China trip:

More Timberwolves coverage

feed

Published
Will Ragatz
WILL RAGATZ

Will Ragatz is a senior writer for Vikings On SI. He is a credentialed Minnesota Vikings beat reporter, covering the team extensively at practices, games and throughout the NFL draft and free agency period. Ragatz attended Northwestern University, where he studied at the prestigious Medill School of Journalism. During his time as a student, he covered Northwestern Wildcats football and basketball for SB Nation’s Inside NU, eventually serving as co-editor-in-chief in his junior year. In the fall of 2018, Will interned in Sports Illustrated’s newsroom in New York City, where he wrote articles on Major League Baseball, college football, and college basketball for SI.com.

Home/Minnesota Timberwolves News