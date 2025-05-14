Are the Timberwolves now NBA title favorites? Jayson Tatum hurt, Cavs out
While the Timberwolves are hoping to close out the Warriors in five games on Wednesday night, there has been plenty of news across the NBA that has dramatically shifted the championship betting odds.
Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum ruptured his achilles tendon on Monday, making the Celtics' task of climbing out of a 3-1 hole against the Knicks extremely tough. The Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers were eliminated by the Pacers, which has given the Wolves the third-best odds to win the NBA Championship at 6 to 1, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The Thunder, who took a 3-2 lead over the Nuggets on Tuesday despite a Nikola Jokic masterclass, are the clear favorites.
2025 NBA championship odds via FanDuel Sportsbook (before games on May 14)
Team
2025 NBA Championship Odds
Oklahoma City Thunder
-140
New York Knicks
+490
Minnesota Timberwolves
+600
Indiana Pacers
+700
Boston Celtics
+2600
Denver Nuggets
+2900
Golden State Warriors
+19000
At +600 odds, the Timberwolves have a 14.29% implied probability of winning their first NBA Championship, according to FanDuel. After beginning the postseason as betting underdogs against the Lakers, they've seen a meteoric rise up the title odds list.
The main reason why the Knicks are above the Wolves in terms of odds is likely because New York would have a much more favorable potential matchup in the conference finals against Indiana compared to Minnesota, which would face the title-favorite Thunder.
Knicks-Thunder is the most likely NBA Finals matchup at +160 odds according to FanDuel, followed by Pacers-Thunder at +200 and then Timberwolves-Knicks at +600. Anthony Edwards is now third among the favorites to win NBA Finals MVP at +700.
Although it could be tempting to look ahead to the next round, the Timberwolves still have Golden State in front of them, of course. They're 11-point betting favorites for Wednesday night's Game 5 at Target Center.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.