Chris Finch confirms bigger role for Terrence Shannon Jr. next season
In case there was any doubt, Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch confirmed what has been a logical assumption since this past season ended: that Terrence Shannon Jr. will have a much larger role on the team next season. Speaking with Paul Allen on KFAN radio on Tuesday, Finch said Shannon will be a "significant part" of Minnesota's rotation in his second NBA campaign.
"What we love about TJ is that he has a very well-defined game," Finch said. "He knows who he is, and we saw that. You can throw him in at any moment. Next year, obviously he's gonna be a significant part of our rotation."
Shannon was selected with the 27th overall pick in last year's NBA draft. As an older rookie who spent five years in college, he was viewed as a potential instant contributor wherever he ended up. He just happened to land with a championship contender coming off of a trip to the Western Conference Finals. Shannon only played in 32 regular season games for the Wolves, seeing more than ten minutes of action in 13 of those.
For much of the early part of the season, Shannon was unable to crack the rotation as Finch focused on playing his top eight guys and allowing them to develop chemistry. He even played in four games in the G League, averaging a dominant 36.5 points in those contests and proving to be far too good for that level of competition.
Shannon finally got his opportunity to play meaningful minutes with teammates sidelined by injury in February, and he took full advantage. In the five games where he played over 20 minutes, he averaged 16.6 points and 6 rebounds. Shannon impressed with his aggressive downhill attacks and ability to create his own offense.
But once the Wolves' eight-man rotation was back to full health, Shannon returned to the bench. He largely stayed there until the conference finals against the Thunder, when Finch turned to him in search of a spark in Game 3. Once again, Shannon was impressive. He scored 35 points in just under 37 total minutes in the final three games of the series, shooting over 50 percent from the field and making all 12 of his free-throw attempts.
There's a lot that's up in the air when it comes to the Timberwolves' offseason and what the roster will look like next year. But with Nickeil Alexander-Walker seeming likely to depart in free agency, a rotation spot should be available for Shannon to claim. Finch and the Wolves just want to see "more of the same" from him when he ends up playing more consistently.
"I get asked this question a lot, usually the beginning of the season, 'What's next for so-and-so?' What's next is being able to do it over and over and over, every single night," Finch said. "I think that's where it starts. ... Just playing to who you are, doing it every night, so we can expect that we're gonna get some version of that every single night."
The main thing Shannon can bring the Wolves, which they sometimes lacked, is pace and energy. He's a relentless attacker who loves to get out in transition and run. His mindset and scoring ability thrives in those situations, although he's also a capable and effective player in the half court. Finch would like to see the Wolves utilize more pace in the future.
"One of the reasons we drafted Rob (Dillingham) and TJ is because they can increase our pace, and we're excited about that for next season," Finch said. "But we need more pace out of our main players too. It's just a commitment we're gonna have to make, and it is a way to counter all the physicality that OKC does play with."