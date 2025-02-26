Chris Finch on Barkley, Shaq, and Kenny: 'It has gotten a little personal'
During last year's playoff run, Minnesota Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert was heavily scrutinized by Draymond Green on TNT's Inside the NBA pregame and postgame shows. It followed significant criticism aimed at Gobert and former Wolves star Karl-Anthony Towns, and it has continued this season with Charles Barkley, in January, claiming Anthony Edwards had regressed.
What does Wolves head coach Chris Finch think of it all?
"I would say most people thoroughly enjoy that show for what it is. It's part of the fabric of the NBA," Finch said Tuesday on The Herd with Colin Cowherd. "They should have a disclaimer: 'For entertainment purposes only.' It's part of our league, it's baked into our league, and we love that."
Things got especially testy when Green appeared on the show during last year's postseason. He and Gobert have had a long-standing rivalry, but Finch said nobody was overly bothered by it.
"There are some things here and there. I think it has gotten a little personal, it has added a little spice," Finch continued. "In the playoffs last year when they had Draymond on and he was going at Rudy, it added some spice. It was fine, it all went away quickly, but no one is overly bothered by it."
Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kenny Smith aren’t for everyone, but there’s no doubt their show has consistently delivered entertainment and laughs. However, it might be hard for some to take them seriously when their main purpose is entertainment, and Finch seems to be leaning into that perspective.
