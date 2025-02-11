Chris Finch on Wolves' ugly loss to Cavs: 'I didn't like much about us'
It couldn't have been a worse start for the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Not only did 7 minutes, 4 seconds tick off the clock before they were able to score their first point, it took even longer for the Wolves to find their first field goal after starting the game on an 0-for-16 shooting skid. Ultimately, Minnesota was never able to recover from the historically bad opening frame in a 128-107 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers Monday night.
"We just couldn't make a shot. Period," Nickeil Alexander-Walker said postgame. "That's almost never going to happen."
The Cavs weren't shooting particularly well either. Two minutes ticked off the clock before they found their first points, but the run started on the offensive glass. Cleveland grabbed 14 offensive rebounds it turned into 13 second-chance points.
"On the defensive end, I thought we were forcing some stops, but they got a lot of offensive rebounds," Timberwolves coach Chris Finch told reporters postgame. "And this team, when you watch them and you study them, Cleveland that is, they usually beat teams with one big run, and they got that run in the first quarter right out of the gate."
Anthony Edwards did his best to get the Wolves back in it. Despite being just as ice cold as his teammates in the first quarter, by the time the third rolled around, he couldn't miss. Edwards finished with a game-high 44 points on 13-for-28 shooting, six rebounds, an assist and a steal. But he had seven of their 16 turnovers, which resulted in 15 Cavs points.
There just wasn't much ball movement to be had. The Wolves only had 17 assists on 36 made shots. Cleveland had 27 assists on 48 made shots. Alexander-Walker said it was the type of game where it felt like no matter what they were doing, everything was going wrong. After the first frame, it was about trying to control what they could. It just never came along.
"I didn't like much about us (Monday night)," Finch said. "Our start, we missed shots. I thought we would kind of figure out how to get into the game. I didn't like our toughness (Monday). I didn't like our offense at all, I think it just kind of bogged down. Their switching did some of that too, but I didn't think we were super intelligent on that side of the floor. I didn't like our kind of resistence when it mattered. We had been playing better than that. There wasn't a lot to like about (Monday)."