Ayo Dosunmu Calf Injury Adds Pressure On Wolves In Final 10 Games

Ayo Dosunmu is questionable heading into a pivotal game Wednesday night against the Rockets. He has popped up on the team's status report with what's being listed as right calf soreness.

Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow night’s game vs. Houston Rockets:



QUESTIONABLE

Dosunmu- Right Calf Soreness



OUT

Edwards- Right Knee Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome

Freeman- Two-Way

Pullin- Two-Way

Zikarsky- Two-Way — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) March 24, 2026

While there's no reason to be overly worried just yet, Timberwolves insider Jon Krawczynski reacted by calling it a "concerning injury."

Dosunmu has averaged 13.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists for the Wolves since joining the team at the trade deadline. He has picked up significant minutes for Minnesota off the bench, starting in just four of the 18 games he's played for Minnesota — all of his starts coming in the past four games without Anthony Edwards, who remains out with inflammation in his knee.

The 26-year-old was a vital piece for the Wolves when they stunned the Celtics on Sunday. Dosunmu finished the evening with 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists, one steal, and two blocks, while going 7-of-13 from the floor, including 2-of-4 from three-point range.

Dosunmu and guard Bones Hyland have played key roles in keeping the Timberwolves rolling with Edwards on the shelf. Despite his absence, Minnesota has gone 3-1 in those games.

In a video posted to social media by the team on Tuesday, Dosunmu can be seen practicing with the squad. It's likely the listing is just precautionary. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Chris Finch said Edwards is still in his "own return to play protocol" and remains separated from team activities at practice.

If Dosunmu does miss the game, expect Hyland to pick up even more minutes. Terrence Shannon Jr. and Jaylen Clark could factor in for more minutes as well. Mike Conley, who has played in just one of the team's last 12 games, could potentially see minutes if needed as well.

With the win on Sunday, the Timberwolves improved to 44-28 on the season. Minnesota got some help in the standings on Monday night when the Bulls upset the Rockets and the Pistons beat the Lakers. Those results mean Minnesota currently sits fifth in the West, a half game ahead of the Rockets.

The Timberwolves could get further help in the standings Tuesday night if the Suns can knock off the Nuggets. Currently, Denver has an identical 44-28 record, but sits in fourth place in the West due to the tiebreaker over the Wolves. Should Denver lose to Phoenix, Minnesota would jump up to fourth place ahead of the team's game against Houston on Wednesday.