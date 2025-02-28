Chris Finch shies from officiating debate, hits Anthony Edwards with raw truth
Chris Finch wasn't about to rip on the officials following the Wolves' loss to the Lakers Thursday night. Anthony Edwards was ejected after receiving two technical fouls, Naz Reid was hit with a tech and the Lakers shot 46 free throws compared to 26 for Minnesota.
Here's how Finch's back-and-forth with Wolves reporter Jon Krawczynski went after the game.
Krawczysnki: Both [Edwards] and Naz got technicals. Do you have concerns right now about the officiating, the way you guys are called right now?
Finch: Listen, don't try to bait me into about officiating. It is what it is on a nightly basis. So, whatever, I don't even know what Naz said to get his.
Finch held his tongue for the most part, although he wasn't happy with the situation that led to Edwards getting T'd up for a second time after Gabe Vincent wasn't called for a blocking foul in the third quarter.
It was a block. Just call the block and nothing happens," Finch said. "And then after that, I don't really know what was said or not said, but just call the block. Clearly it was a block. Right in front of me."
Edwards' second technical gave him 16 for the season, which is the threshold for a one-game suspension. He's not expected to be available to Minnesota Friday night against the Utah Jazz.
"He's gotta be better. He's had too many outbursts," Finch said of Edwards. "I think a lot of [the technicals] are deserved. They're going to miss some calls from time to time for sure. He's gotta be better. We've been talking to him about it. It's on him."
Earlier this week, after rallying from 25 points down to stun the Oklahoma City Thunder, Finch was critical of OKC's style of play while suggesting that the Thunder "foul a ton" and get away with it. He also expressed frustration about his perception of a friendly whistle Thunder MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets, saying "you can't really touch Shai."
As frustrating as the past month has been for Minnesota—they've gone 5-7, struggling to overcome injuries to Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and Rudy Gobert—Finch wasn't pleased with the effort to start Thursday night's game in Los Angeles.
"I didn't like our body language and our energy from some of our guys," Finch said. "We need our guys, like Naz and [Jaden McDaniels], they gotta play a little better than they did tonight. They gotta play with a little more force."
Note: Donte DiVincenzo played his first game since Jan. 15. He played 23 minutes off the bench. Finch said DiVincenzo will play again Friday night, though he will again be on a minutes restriction.