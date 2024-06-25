Chris Finch: Timberwolves searching for 'heir apparent' to Mike Conley
Mike Conley Jr. will be 37 years old by the time the Timberwolves tip off their 2024-25 regular season. Despite recently signing a two-year, $20.75 million contract extension, Minnesota needs to plan for life without its veteran point guard.
Recently-extended Wolves head coach Chris Finch was asked by Paul Allen on KFAN Tuesday about the importance of the future outlook at point guard this offseason.
"No doubt. It has been a point of emphasis for a number of years. We were lucky to get Mike when we were," Finch answered. "Super happy that we were able to get him on board for another couple of years."
"What we need to do is continue to look for the heir apparent at that position," Finch continued. "Ideally, we get a young guy in here who Mike can help mentor and then there is a smooth transition there. But free agency also will present some interesting options, and we have guys who are free agents who were on our roster the last few years who we would love to have back."
Some free agents the Wolves might consider this summer? If they can find a way to make the money work, names like Tyus Jones, Markelle Fultz, Spencer Dinwiddie, Cameron Payne and Dennis Smith Jr. might be worthy of a look.
The Timberwolves could also bring back Monte Morris, who is about to become a free agent alongside fellowing Minnesota backup point guard Jordan McLaughlin.
As for 'young guys' like Finch mentioned, the first round of the NBA draft is Wednesday night and the Wolves hold the No. 27 overall pick.
Names like Isaiah Collier, Tyler Kolek, Juan Nunez, Terrence Shannon Jr. and K.J. Simpson have all been heavily floated around in the pre-draft process. Based on what Finch said, it seems like the Timberwolves will be very focused on adding a point guard of some kind this offseason.
Conley is tied to the team through the 2025-26 season, and if they do bring back Morris or McLaughlin, both of those players are 28 years old. A younger option for Minnesota in the draft could be exactly what they need at the position going forward.