Cool with the boos, Jimmy Butler says Wolves fans need to 'watch their mouth'
If you're looking for something entertaining and related to the NBA, look no further than the approximately 10 minutes Jimmy Butler and Buddy Hield spent talking with the media following the Warriors' Game 1 win over the Timberwolves Tuesday night.
Not only was the chemistry and brotherly love between Butler and Hield entertaining, but the final minute included Butler calling out Minnesota fans for allegedly going beyond booing in their treatment of him in his first game playing at Target Center since Nov. 24, 2021.
"That doesn't bother me," Butler said of the boos. "But people do have to watch their mouth. It's cool with the boos and all that stuff, but you calling people out of their names and all that stuff, which I can hear."
Hield piped in: "What they say?"
"You want me to repeat it?" replied Butler. "No, I'm not going to repeat it. It's not good. That's unnecessary. The boos, I get it, I understand. Let's just keep it at that."
"Yeah, watch your mouth," Hield added.
It's unclear what Timberwolves fans were saying to Butler, but Steven Terry, the owner of a local law firm whose advertisements are frequently seen during Wolves telecasts, revealed that courtside fans were warned about being "mean" to the players.
As fun and light-hearted as the Butler and Hield press conference was, Butler appears to be all business and understands that the road to knocking Minnesota out of the playoffs isn't going to be easy — especially if Steph Curry's strained hamstring keeps him out of action.
"Any team with me on it, I think has a chance. And I know that any team with Steph on it has a chance. And my guys believe it, too. They work so hard at their craft every single day. They don't shy away from any moment, from any matchup. They'll do whatever you ask them to do to make sure that we have a chance at winning and we're gonna need all hands on deck if (Curry's) not ready to go," Butler said.
Butler expects the boos, but he would appreciate some more Minnesota Nice.